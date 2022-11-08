November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting.
Benton County:
Philomath:
Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 2-137: Renewal of five-year local operating levy for K-12 education
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Coos County:
Countywide:
Measure 6-203: Prohibits psilocybin-related business within unincorporated Coos County.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 6-204: A five-year levy to increase jail funding and capacity.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Bandon:
Measure 6-206: Prohibit Psilocybin-Related Business. Prohibition sunsets after two years.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 6-207: City Council authority to set System Development Charges
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Coos Bay:
Measure 6-202: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Coos Bay
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Coquille:
Measure 6-199: Prohibit psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Coquille.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Lakeside:
Measure 6-198: Residents and visitors allowed access to the City's ATV route - Amended
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 6-201: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Lakeside.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Myrtle Point:
Measure 6-205: Prohibits the establishment of psilocybin-related businesses in Myrtle Point.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
North Bend:
Measure 6-200: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of North Bend.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Douglas County:
Countywide:
Measure 10-191: Concerning psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms)-related businesses in unincorporated Douglas County
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 10-199: Fire and Emergency Medical Service Five year Operating Levy (North Douglas Fire & EMS)
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Roseburg:
Measure 10-192: Advisory question concerning restoring full services at Roseburg VA Hospital.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 10-192: Concerning Psilocybin-Related Businesses within the City of Roseburg, Oregon
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Winston:
Measure 10-193: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Winston
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Canyonville:
Measure 10-194: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Canyonville
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Oakland:
Measure 10-195: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within Oakland, Oregon
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Glendale:
Measure 10-196: Prohibits psilocybin- related entities in area of jurisdiction. (City of Glendale, OR)
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Drain:
Measure 10-197: Prohibits psilocybin related businesses in the City of Drain, Oregon.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Myrtle Creek:
Measure 10-198: Concerning psilocybin-related businesses in the City of Myrtle Creek
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Reedsport:
Measure 10-200: Prohibits the establishment of psilocybin-related businesses for two years (City of Reedsport, OR)
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Sutherlin:
Measure 10-201: Prohibits psilocybin businesses within Sutherlin. Prohibition sunsets after two years
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Riddle:
Measure 10-202: Prohibiting psilocybin-related businesses in the area of city jurisdiction. (City of Riddle, OR)
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Elkton:
Measure 10-203: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Elkton
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Lane County:
Countywide:
Measure 20-334: Local option levy for Fire and EMS operations for Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 20-335: Investment in County parks, water access, restoration of natural areas
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 20-338: Renewal of current five-year local option tax for general operations of South Lane County Fire & Rescue.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Springfield:
Measure 20-327: Renews 5-Year Local Option Levy for Jail & Police Services
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Dunes City:
Measure 20-328: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within Dunes City
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Junction City:
Measure 20-330: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the city of Junction City
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Rainbow:
Measure 20-331: Five-Year Fire Protection Local Option Levy Renewal for Rainbow Water District
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Cottage Grove:
Measure 20-332: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Cottage Grove.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Eugene:
Measure 20-333: Bonds Funding Street Repair and Walking, Biking, Safety, Tree Projects
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Coburg:
Measure 20-336: 2022 Coburg Charter
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 20-337: A Temporary Ban on Psilocybin Service Centers and Manufacturing Products.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Creswell:
Measure 20-339: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Creswell.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Pleasant Hill:
Measure 20-329: Request bond approval for replacement of Pleasant Hill Fire Station
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Linn County:
Countywide:
Measure 22-200: Linn County Prohibiting Psilocybin Operators
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Brownsville:
Measure 22-196: City of Brownsville Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Harrisburg:
Measure 22-192: City of Harrisburg Prohibits Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Lebanon:
Measure 22-194: City of Lebanon Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses for 2 Years
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Lyons:
Measure 22-197: City of Lyons Prohibits Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Mill City:
Measure 22-198: City of Mill City Prohibits Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Millersburg:
Measure 22-193: City of Millersburg Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Sweet Home:
Measure 22-199: City of Sweet Home Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Tangent:
Measure 22-195: City of Tangent Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Gates:
Measure 24-477: City of Gates Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses
Yes: TBD No: TBD