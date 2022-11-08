 Skip to main content
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 12 seconds and northeast winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

November 2022 local ballot measure results

  • 0
Your Voice Your Vote

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting.

Benton County:

Philomath:

Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 2-137: Renewal of five-year local operating levy for K-12 education

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Coos County:

Countywide:

Measure 6-203: Prohibits psilocybin-related business within unincorporated Coos County.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 6-204: A five-year levy to increase jail funding and capacity.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Bandon:

Measure 6-206: Prohibit Psilocybin-Related Business. Prohibition sunsets after two years.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 6-207: City Council authority to set System Development Charges

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Coos Bay:

Measure 6-202: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Coos Bay

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Coquille:

Measure 6-199: Prohibit psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Coquille.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Lakeside:

Measure 6-198: Residents and visitors allowed access to the City's ATV route - Amended

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 6-201: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Lakeside.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Myrtle Point:

Measure 6-205: Prohibits the establishment of psilocybin-related businesses in Myrtle Point.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

North Bend:

Measure 6-200: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of North Bend.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Douglas County:

Countywide:

Measure 10-191: Concerning psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms)-related businesses in unincorporated Douglas County

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 10-199: Fire and Emergency Medical Service Five year Operating Levy (North Douglas Fire & EMS)

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Roseburg:

Measure 10-192: Advisory question concerning restoring full services at Roseburg VA Hospital.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 10-192: Concerning  Psilocybin-Related Businesses within the City of Roseburg, Oregon

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Winston:

Measure 10-193: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Winston

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Canyonville:

Measure 10-194:  Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Canyonville

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Oakland:

Measure 10-195: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within Oakland, Oregon

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Glendale:

Measure 10-196: Prohibits psilocybin- related entities in area of jurisdiction. (City of Glendale, OR)

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Drain:

Measure 10-197: Prohibits psilocybin related businesses in the City of Drain, Oregon.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Myrtle Creek:

Measure 10-198: Concerning psilocybin-related businesses in the City of Myrtle Creek

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Reedsport:

Measure 10-200: Prohibits the establishment of psilocybin-related businesses for two years (City of Reedsport, OR)

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Sutherlin:

Measure 10-201: Prohibits psilocybin businesses within Sutherlin. Prohibition sunsets after two years

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Riddle:

Measure 10-202: Prohibiting psilocybin-related businesses in the area of city jurisdiction. (City of Riddle, OR)

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Elkton:

Measure 10-203: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Elkton

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Lane County:

Countywide:

Measure 20-334: Local option levy for Fire and EMS operations for Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 20-335: Investment in County parks, water access, restoration of natural areas

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 20-338: Renewal of current five-year local option tax for general operations of South Lane County Fire & Rescue.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Springfield:

Measure 20-327: Renews 5-Year Local Option Levy for Jail & Police Services

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Dunes City:

Measure 20-328: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within Dunes City

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Junction City:

Measure 20-330: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the city of Junction City

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Rainbow:

Measure 20-331: Five-Year Fire Protection Local Option Levy Renewal for Rainbow Water District

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Cottage Grove:

Measure 20-332: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Cottage Grove.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Eugene:

Measure 20-333: Bonds Funding Street Repair and Walking, Biking, Safety, Tree Projects

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Coburg:

Measure 20-336: 2022 Coburg Charter

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 20-337: A Temporary Ban on Psilocybin Service Centers and Manufacturing Products.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Creswell:

Measure 20-339: Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Creswell.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Pleasant Hill:

Measure 20-329: Request bond approval for replacement of Pleasant Hill Fire Station

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Linn County:

Countywide:

Measure 22-200: Linn County Prohibiting Psilocybin Operators

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Brownsville:

Measure 22-196: City of Brownsville Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Harrisburg:

Measure 22-192: City of Harrisburg Prohibits Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Lebanon:

Measure 22-194: City of Lebanon Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses for 2 Years

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Lyons:

Measure 22-197: City of Lyons Prohibits Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Mill City:

Measure 22-198: City of Mill City Prohibits Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Millersburg:

Measure 22-193: City of Millersburg Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Sweet Home:

Measure 22-199: City of Sweet Home Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Tangent:

Measure 22-195: City of Tangent Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Gates:

Measure 24-477: City of Gates Prohibit Psilocybin Businesses

Yes: TBD No: TBD

