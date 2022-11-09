November 2022 midterm election results

EUGENE, Ore. -- Election Day has come and gone, and votes are being tallied. November 8 by 8 p.m.was the deadline for voters to get ballots in to an official drop box. Ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 8 will be counted even if they arrive up to seven days later. As a result, close races may take some time to be decided while officials count all the ballots.

As of November 9, in the Governor's race, Democrat Tina Kotek holds a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, but the race still has not been officially decided. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson conceded defeat in the race shortly after initial vote tallies were counted. Statewide Measures 112 and 113, which respectively disallow slavery as a punishment for crime and establish stricter rules on disorderly conduct for state lawmakers, attained commanding leads on Election Day and look to be passing. Meanwhile, Measures 111 and 114, which would respectively ensure a right to healthcare and enact strict gun control legislation, are still too close to call.

Results can be found at the following pages, with information from the Oregon Secretary of State's office and the Associated Press. Information on the U.S. Senate, House, and the Oregon governorship will be available after official counts start being tallied at 8 p.m.

The Oregon Secretary of State is reporting a voter turnout rate of 45.10% as of 11:15 p.m. on November 8.