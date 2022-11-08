 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 12 seconds and northeast winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

November 2022 midterm: what to know on election day

Your Voice Your Vote

EUGENE, Ore. -- Election Day has arrived. Tonight by 8 p.m. is the deadline for voters to get ballots in. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 will be counted even if they arrive up to seven days later. As a result, close races may be decided later than in previous elections while officials count all the ballots.

Official ballot drop sites can be found on this website provided by the Oregon Secretary of State's office.

Results can be found at the following pages, with information from the Oregon Secretary of State's office and the Associated Press. Information on the U.S. Senate, House, and the Oregon governorship will be available after official counts start being tallied at 8 p.m. Voter turnout figures and results are yet to be determined.

