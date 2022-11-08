November 2022 midterm: what to know on election day

EUGENE, Ore. -- Election Day has arrived. Tonight by 8 p.m. is the deadline for voters to get ballots in. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 will be counted even if they arrive up to seven days later. As a result, close races may be decided later than in previous elections while officials count all the ballots.
Official ballot drop sites can be found on this website provided by the Oregon Secretary of State's office.
Results can be found at the following pages, with information from the Oregon Secretary of State's office and the Associated Press. Information on the U.S. Senate, House, and the Oregon governorship will be available after official counts start being tallied at 8 p.m. Voter turnout figures and results are yet to be determined.