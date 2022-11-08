November 2022 Oregon elected officials results

Senators and Representatives for the Oregon legislature, as well as other elected positions, are on ballots all across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on who might be heading to Salem.
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries:
Christina E Stephenson
Cheri Helt
Linn County Sheriff:
Jon Raymond
Michelle Duncan
State Senator:
3rd District:
Jeff Golden
Randy Sparacino
6th District:
Ashley Pelton
Cedric R Hayden
7th District:
James I Manning Jr
Raquel M Ivie
8th District:
Sara Gelser Blouin
Valerie Draper Woldeit
10th District:
Raquel Moore-Green
Deb Patterson
11th District:
Richard (Rich) Walsh
Kim Thatcher
13th District:
John D Velez
Aaron Woods
15th District:
Carolina Malmedal
Janeen Sollman
16th District:
Melissa Busch
Suzanne Weber
17th District:
John Verbeek
Elizabeth Steiner Hayward
18th District:
Wlnsvey E Campos
Rich Vial
Kimberly Rice
19th District:
Ben Edtl
Rob Wagner
20th District:
Mark Meek
Bill Kennemer
24th District:
Stan Catherman
Kayse Jama
26th District:
Raz Mason
Daniel G Bonham
State Representative:
1st District:
Bret Cecil
David Brock Smith
2nd District:
Virgle J Osborne
Kevin Bell
3rd District:
Lily Morgan
Brady W Keister
5th District:
Pam Marsh
Sandra A Abercrombie
6th District:
Kim Wallan
Dan Davis
7th District:
Alan Stout
John Lively
8th District:
Michael F Moore
Paul R Holvey
9th District:
Jerry Rust
Boomer Wright
10th District:
David Gomberg
Celeste McEntee
11th District:
Mary K Cooke
Jami Cate
12th District:
Charlie Conrad
Michelle Emmons
13th District:
Timothy S Sutherland
Nancy Nathanson
14th District:
Julie Fahey
Stan Stubblefield
15th District:
Shelly Boshart Davis
Benjamin Watts
16th District:
Dan Rayfield
Keith Lembke
17th District:
Ed Diehl
18th District:
Jesse S Smith
Rick Lewis
19th District:
TJ Sullivan
Tom Andersen
20th District:
Dan Farrington
Paul Evans
21st District:
Kevin L Mannix
Ramiro Navarro Jr
22nd District:
Tracy M Cramer
Anthony Medina
23rd District:
Anna M Scharf
Kriss Wright
24th District:
Victoria Ernst
Lucetta A Elmer
25th District:
Ben Bowman
Bob Niemeyer
26th District:
Jason Fields
Courtney Neron
27th District:
Sandra Nelson
Ken Helm
28th District:
Dacia Grayber
Patrick Castles
29th District:
Susan McLain
Gina Munster-Moore
30th District:
Nathan Sosa
Joe Everton
31st District:
Anthony Sorace
Brian G Stout
32nd District:
Cyrus B Javadi
Logan C Laity
33rd District:
Stan Baumhofer
Maxine E Dexter
34th District:
Lisa Reynolds
John Woods
35th District:
Farrah Chaichi
Daniel R Martin
36th District:
Hai Pham
Greer Trice
37th District:
Aeric Estep
Jules Walters
38th District:
Alistair Firmin
Daniel Nguyen
39th District:
Janelle S Bynum
Kori Haynes
40th District:
Adam Baker
Annessa Hartman
41st District:
Mark F Gamba
Rob Reynolds
42nd District:
Rob Nosse
Scott Trahan
43rd District:
Tawna Sanchez
Tim LeMaster
44th District:
Rolf Schuler
Travis Nelson
45th District:
Thuy Tran
George Donnerberg
46th District:
Khanh Pham
47th District:
Andrea Valderrama
48th District:
John Masterman
Hoa H Nguyen
49th District:
Randy E Lauer
Zach Hudson
50th District:
Ricki Ruiz
Amelia Salvador
51st District:
Walt Trandum
James Hieb
52nd District:
Darcy Long
Jeff Helfrich
53rd District:
Michael Sipe
Emerson Levy
54th District:
Jason Kropf
Judy Trego
55th District:
E Werner Reschke
Brian Lepore
56th District:
Jonathan P Chenjeri
Emily G McIntire
57th District:
Greg Smith
58th District:
Bobby Levy
59th District:
Vikki Breese-Iverson
Lawrence Jones
60th District:
Mark Owens