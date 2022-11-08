 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 12 seconds and northeast winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

November 2022 Oregon elected officials results

  • 0
Your Voice Your Vote

Senators and Representatives for the Oregon legislature, as well as other elected positions, are on ballots all across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on who might be heading to Salem.

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries:

Christina E Stephenson

Cheri Helt

Linn County Sheriff:

Jon Raymond

Michelle Duncan

State Senator:

3rd District:

Jeff Golden

Randy Sparacino

6th District:

Ashley Pelton

Cedric R Hayden

7th District:

James I Manning Jr

Raquel M Ivie

8th District:

Sara Gelser Blouin

Valerie Draper Woldeit

10th District:

Raquel Moore-Green

Deb Patterson

11th District:

Richard (Rich) Walsh

Kim Thatcher

13th District:

John D Velez

Aaron Woods

15th District:

Carolina Malmedal

Janeen Sollman

16th District:

Melissa Busch

Suzanne Weber

17th District:

John Verbeek

Elizabeth Steiner Hayward

18th District:

Wlnsvey E Campos

Rich Vial

Kimberly Rice

19th District:

Ben Edtl

Rob Wagner

20th District:

Mark Meek

Bill Kennemer

24th District:

Stan Catherman

Kayse Jama

26th District:

Raz Mason

Daniel G Bonham

State Representative:

1st District:

Bret Cecil

David Brock Smith

2nd District:

Virgle J Osborne

Kevin Bell

3rd District:

Lily Morgan

Brady W Keister

5th District:

Pam Marsh

Sandra A Abercrombie

6th District:

Kim Wallan

Dan Davis

7th District:

Alan Stout

John Lively

8th District:

Michael F Moore

Paul R Holvey

9th District:

Jerry Rust

Boomer Wright

10th District:

David Gomberg

Celeste McEntee

11th District:

Mary K Cooke

Jami Cate

12th District:

Charlie Conrad

Michelle Emmons

13th District:

Timothy S Sutherland

Nancy Nathanson

14th District:

Julie Fahey

Stan Stubblefield

15th District:

Shelly Boshart Davis

Benjamin Watts

16th District:

Dan Rayfield

Keith Lembke

17th District:

Ed Diehl

18th District:

Jesse S Smith

Rick Lewis

19th District:

TJ Sullivan

Tom Andersen

20th District:

Dan Farrington

Paul Evans

21st District:

Kevin L Mannix

Ramiro Navarro Jr

22nd District:

Tracy M Cramer

Anthony Medina

23rd District:

Anna M Scharf

Kriss Wright

24th District:

Victoria Ernst

Lucetta A Elmer

25th District:

Ben Bowman

Bob Niemeyer

26th District:

Jason Fields

Courtney Neron

27th District:

Sandra Nelson

Ken Helm

28th District:

Dacia Grayber

Patrick Castles

29th District:

Susan McLain

Gina Munster-Moore

30th District:

Nathan Sosa

Joe Everton

31st District:

Anthony Sorace

Brian G Stout

32nd District:

Cyrus B Javadi

Logan C Laity

33rd District:

Stan Baumhofer

Maxine E Dexter

34th District:

Lisa Reynolds

John Woods

35th District:

Farrah Chaichi

Daniel R Martin

36th District:

Hai Pham

Greer Trice

37th District:

Aeric Estep

Jules Walters

38th District:

Alistair Firmin

Daniel Nguyen

39th District:

Janelle S Bynum

Kori Haynes

40th District:

Adam Baker

Annessa Hartman

41st District:

Mark F Gamba

Rob Reynolds

42nd District:

Rob Nosse

Scott Trahan

43rd District:

Tawna Sanchez

Tim LeMaster

44th District:

Rolf Schuler

Travis Nelson

45th District:

Thuy Tran

George Donnerberg

46th District:

Khanh Pham

47th District:

Andrea Valderrama

48th District:

John Masterman

Hoa H Nguyen

49th District:

Randy E Lauer

Zach Hudson

50th District:

Ricki Ruiz

Amelia Salvador

51st District:

Walt Trandum

James Hieb

52nd District:

Darcy Long

Jeff Helfrich

53rd District:

Michael Sipe

Emerson Levy

54th District:

Jason Kropf

Judy Trego

55th District:

E Werner Reschke

Brian Lepore

56th District:

Jonathan P Chenjeri

Emily G McIntire

57th District:

Greg Smith

58th District:

Bobby Levy

59th District:

Vikki Breese-Iverson

Lawrence Jones

60th District:

Mark Owens

