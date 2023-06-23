Nude woman arrested on charges that included criminal mischief, deputies say

CHARLESTON, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on Thursday morning who allegedly trespassed on and damaged Port of Coos Bay property while in the nude, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call at 10 a.m. on June 22 regarding a nude woman ripping up electrical machinery inside Pacific Seafood on Boat Basin Road. The suspect, identified as Priscilla L. Koester, 50, and wearing only a coat, had trespassed on a docked vessel and had also allegedly destroyed an electrical docking post owned by the Port of Coos Bay, authorities said. Deputies said the post was valued at $1,600.
Deputies arrested and charged Koester, who was on supervised probation, with first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, and a probation violation, sheriff’s deputies said. CCSO said that Koester was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she remains in custody.