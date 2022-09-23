Number of child abuse cases in Linn County has advocates calling for change

LEBANON, Ore. -- Several child abuse and neglect cases in Linn County have shaken up the community.

On Wednesday, September 21, 21-year-old Lebanon mother Miranda Oeder was arrested after police say she admitted to detectives that she seriously injured her 4-year-old.

In May, John and Kaitlyn Hutchings, a Lebanon couple, were arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the drowning death of their 17-month-old daughter.

Back in April, 32-year-old Albany mother Rebekah Gasperino was arrested for aggravated murder of her 3-year-old daughter.

At CASA of Linn County, executive director Paul Britton said this problem is not uncommon. CASA of Linn County is a nonprofit organization where volunteers are trained to work with children in foster care.

"Something we always try to emphasize is, this is not a far away problem," said Britton. "Child abuse and neglect is in every community in Linn County."

According to the Oregon Department of Health and Human Services, the rate of child abuse victims per 1000 children in Linn County was 16.1 in 2021. In Lane County, that number was 15. Statewide it was 12.5.

Officials at ABC House, a nonprofit serving children of abuse in Benton and Linn counties, said there's been a higher demand for their services in more recent years.

"Over the last two and half years, we have seen an increase," said development director Glenda Lonstron. "There could be various reasons. We know inflation and economic hardship does contribute. We also see a cyclical effect once school is not in session, demand goes down a bit and once children are back in school, it goes back up again."

Children are referred to ABC House from either ODHS, law enforcement or medical facilities.

"Children come here for an abuse assessment and it has three parts: the medical exam, the forensic interview and family support and referral services," said Lonstron.

In 2021, Lonstron said 771 children received services at ABC House. This is up by 83 kids from 2020.

As of June 2022, Lonstron said 449 children received services.

At CASA of Linn County, Britton said there are currently not enough volunteers to accommodate all the children in Linn County foster care.

"The number one thing [we're looking for in volunteers] is you need to love helping children and you need to have a heart for helping kids in a really tough place," said Britton.

There is an event on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. at Deluxe Brewing in Albany for those interested in learning more about CASA of Linn County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least one in every seven children experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year. In 2020, the CDC reported 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States.