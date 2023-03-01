Numerous drugs and guns recovered in Eugene search warrant

EUGENE, Ore. -- A massive amount of drugs as well as several guns and other criminal evidence was recovered during a search warrant Tuesday afternoon, according to the Eugene Police Department.
The EPD reported their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team carried out a search warrant at a home on Crocker Road between Loy Avenue and Greenfield Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on February 28. EPD said the residence had been a nuisance to the neighborhood for some time, and police had spotted evidence of activity that was indicative of drug and stolen property trafficking at the house. EPD said they were granted a search warrant at the location for firearms offenses and illegal drugs.
Eugene police said they seized a large quantity of evidence during the execution of the warrant. Evidence seized consisted mostly of drugs, but there were a few stolen items, drug paraphernalia, and firearms as well. Seized in the warrant:
- Five handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen
- One rifle with a case
- Ammunition
- Operational digital scales and packaging material
- Approximately 11 grams of Xanax pills
- Approximately 112 grams of blue oxycodone pills marked M30 (claimed as fentanyl
- Approximately 254 grams of field-tested positive methamphetamine
- Approximately 23.7 grams of field-tested positive heroin
- Approximately 82.6 grams of field-tested positive heroin/fentanyl mixture
- Approximately 93.5 grams of field-tested positive fentanyl powder
- Approximately 14.6 grams of field-tested positive MDMA
- Approximately 38 grams of field-tested positive cocaine
- One stolen bicycle
- More than $4,000 in U.S. currency
EPD said Brandon Anthony Calhoun McFarland, 29, was arrested at the residence and has several pending felony charges.