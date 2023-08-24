Numerous firefighters respond to growing brush fire near Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore. – Dozens of firefighters are urgently responding to a brush fire that quickly grew out of control near Creswell Thursday afternoon.
Dispatch records show the fire reportedly started at about 2:19 p.m. on August 24 at an address on Hungry Hill Road, just a few miles west of Creswell. Numerous firefighters were dispatched from several nearby fire departments to try to handle the blaze, which quickly spread through brush in a wooded area near some structures.
At about 3:20 p.m., the fire was reportedly contained. Firefighters at the scene chalked up the quick containment to the rapid deployment of dozens of firefighting crews to the scene.
Residents at the scene of the fire said a transformer exploded, causing a small fire. A huge amount of firefighters were sent to the area before the fire could grow too large due to hot and dry conditions. No injuries or damaged structures have yet been confirmed by officials.
This is a developing situation, and KEZI is working to find more details. Stick with us for more information as it comes to light.