Numerous small fires in Umpqua National Forest suppressed

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Nearly 30 fires have been suppressed in the Umpqua National Forest region since July 30, according to the United States Forest Service.
The USFS says lightning storms in the area have been the primary culprit for new starts in the Umpqua National Forest, with five new fires starting in the region since Thursday, August 4. However, the Forest Service also says the slightly cooler weather has helped firefighters make progress with cleaning up existing fires and containing new ones. Officials are expecting more fires to start over the August 5-8 weekend due to holdovers from past lightning strikes and temperatures in the 90s over the next few days.
The USFS says almost 30 fires have been detected and contained since July 30, some as large as three acres. They said efforts to contain the Windigo Fire, now estimated to be 1,072 acres large, continue with 249 personnel assigned to battle the blaze. Large parts of the forest have been closed to allow firefighters to focus of containing fires, and the USFS is reminding the public to be careful when in the woods as fuels remain dry.