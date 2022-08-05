 Skip to main content
...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington
and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and
very dry air into the region for the weekend. North to northeast
winds will increase Saturday afternoon, turning more easterly
Saturday night and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over
the Willamette Valley and Cascades Saturday, and will enhance
instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
Fire Weather Zone 604 - Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
Fire Weather Zone 667 - Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Numerous small fires in Umpqua National Forest suppressed

  • Updated
  • 0
DFPA wildland firefighter
Courtesy: Douglas Forest Protective Association.

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Nearly 30 fires have been suppressed in the Umpqua National Forest region since July 30, according to the United States Forest Service.

The USFS says lightning storms in the area have been the primary culprit for new starts in the Umpqua National Forest, with five new fires starting in the region since Thursday, August 4. However, the Forest Service also says the slightly cooler weather has helped firefighters make progress with cleaning up existing fires and containing new ones. Officials are expecting more fires to start over the August 5-8 weekend due to holdovers from past lightning strikes and temperatures in the 90s over the next few days.

The USFS says almost 30 fires have been detected and contained since July 30, some as large as three acres. They said efforts to contain the Windigo Fire, now estimated to be 1,072 acres large, continue with 249 personnel assigned to battle the blaze. Large parts of the forest have been closed to allow firefighters to focus of containing fires, and the USFS is reminding the public to be careful when in the woods as fuels remain dry.

