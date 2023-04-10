Nurses rally at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Riverbend hospital for safe staffing levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- Local nurses from Eugene, Springfield and the surrounding areas held a rally for safe staffing at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield on Monday.
The rally was held just outside the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at 3333 Riverbend Dr, it lasted from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday, April 10. There were nurses that came from outside of the state to attend this rally, and nurses weren't the only people in attendance.
A number of public officials showed up to support them, including Congresswoman Val Hoyle and Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. Odinary members of the Eugene and Springfield community were also there. They all braved the rain; the rally was going to be held whether or not it was pouring or if there was sunshine.
The rally was organized by the Oregon Nurses Association. They represent over 16,000 health workers and nurses in the state, including 1,500 frontline nurses at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center and Sacred Heart Home Care Services.
The principal reason for the rally was for safe staffing at PeaceHealth Medical Centers. Safe staffing means an appropriate number of nurses is available at all times with a mix of education, skills and experience to ensure patient needs are met and that the working environment and conditions support staff to deliver quality care. The nurses have been in negotiations with PeaceHealth since January of 2023. The ONA said PeaceHealth has over 300 vacancies and they haven't hired enough personnel to have safe staffing levels.
Chris Rompala is a nurse himself, and the chair of the Sacred Heart Medical Center bargaining team. He says for nurses, safe staffing is a top priority. He believes many of the nurses talents at PeaceHealth can't be used to the fullest extent.
Rompala said, "The environment that we're currently given is preventing them from providing the care that they know they can and that our community really deserves, and our patients really deserve."
According to him and the Oregon Nurses Association, in hospitals with staffing issues there is more potential for infections and injuries. ONA also quoted studies showing the chance of dying in a hospital decreases by 14% when more nurses are around. They also said drug administration errors, missing nursing care, and patient length of stay are all linked to lower nurse staffing levels.
PeaceHealth in a statement said, “ONA’s rally is not a strike nor a refusal to work and will have no impact on the accessibility to or care provided at our facilities. PeaceHealth respects the rights of our caregivers to participate in these kinds of activities as part of on-going union contract negotiations. We remain deeply committed to our caregivers, and we are proud of the high-quality, compassionate care and service they provide to patients and the community. Our patients and their families can continue to count on us to deliver that care without interruption.”
The nurses' current contract with PeaceHealth ends on Saturday April 15. If the deadline isn't extended, it could lead the nurses to potentially go on strike. If that were to happen, it would allow PeaceHealth to bring in nurses from out of state to fill the role of caretaker.