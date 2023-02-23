O’Rourke recall process continues as proponents launch website

EUGENE, Ore. -- Proponents of the effort to recall Eugene 4J school board member Laural O’Rourke have launched a website as they work to gather signatures to put the recall on the ballot.

According to the Lane County Clerk, recall petitioners have until May 11 to submit 12,145 signatures from registered voters within Eugene School District 4J. If they reach that goal, O’Rourke would have the option to resign or face a recall election, the clerk said.

The website outlines why people are pushing for the recall. Proponents point to several incidents, including a meeting that happened in early February.

During that meeting, Sheldon High School volleyball players were set to be recognized for winning their first state championship in school history. The recognition almost didn’t happen as an argument broke out among board members.

When discussing the meeting agenda, O’Rourke tried to add items for the board to talk about. When other members objected, she said she was being racially discriminated against as other additions weren’t questioned.

O’Rourke, the only black woman on the school board, said the move was the latest in a history of bias against her.

The team walked out of the room, before being brought back in by the superintendent to be recognized as planned.

In a statement to KEZI 9 News after the recall was filed earlier in the month, O’Rourke said she could not see what was going on in the room as she was attending virtually.

“The parents and students from Sheldon only had to wait a moment,” she said. “I played volleyball for 4J when I was a student and appreciated the opportunity. I would not intentionally diminish that accomplishment.”

Lisa Wood, a parent of one of the volleyball players, started the recall effort in the days following the meeting.

On the website, proponents said there are repeated instances of O’Rourke interacting with district staff, colleagues and parents in a way inconsistent with the board’s values. One instance was the board’s November 16, 2022 meeting in which a disagreement about a future agenda item resulted in accusations of racial bias.

O’Rourke asked for the board to consider a future discussion about how they should interact with district staff. When another board member asked for more information, a debate ensued.

When the meeting chair addressed O’Rourke about the nature of comments she made regarding the board member, O’Rourke said it is not the chair’s job “to hold me accountable -- that is an act of white supremacy,” and accused the chair of “retaliation and harassment of your Black board member.”

The Register-Guard reported that earlier in November, O’Rourke submitted a formal complaint against the district and the board alleging racism.

Proponents also cite a June 2022 tort claim against O’Rourke and the district that alleges O’Rourke made posts about an employee suggesting she was a racist and failed to do her job.

In her statement, O’Rourke said she is standing up for her civil rights and fair treatment from the board while protecting vulnerable students and staff.

“It was not surprising that entitled parents want to get rid of a Black board member speaking up for her civil rights,” she said. “That someone would ask for a recall of a Black board member who is fighting against discrimination shows exactly what they are.”

In an email Thursday, O’Rourke said “I have found the KEZI reporting to be biased and has caused threats against my family.”

A source told KEZI 9 News that O’Rourke filed a tort claim against the school district. When asked about it, she directed questions to her lawyer.

More information on the recall proponents' efforts can be found on their website.