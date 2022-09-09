Oakridge and Westfir moved to Level Two evacuation status

OAKRDIGE, Ore. -- Officials have issued a level Two evacuation notice for the communities of Oakridge and Westfir.
Individuals in the area must get set to leave at a moment’s notice, and should consider leaving now. Officials say this may be the only notice they receive to evacuate as needed. This evacuation notice is due to winds and high fire activity threatening the communities of Oakridge and Westfir.
Officials say to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged. Residents should also make sure they have enough fuel in their vehicles to evacuate.