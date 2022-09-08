Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas.
Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
Officials say now is the time to evacuate people with special needs, mobile property, and pets and livestock. For more information about the fire, including the latest evacuation levels, officials are urging people to sign up for emergency notifications at oralert.gov.