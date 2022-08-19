Oakridge Elementary School hosts firefighters fighting Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- For the last 14 days, nearly 80 firefighters have been at Oakridge Elementary school using drones and different tactics to try and contain the Cedar Creek Fire, which has grown to over 5,600 acres as of Friday morning.
Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Two Logistics Section Chief Kent Koeller said the team used multiple classrooms as well as the gymnasium for team meetings. Outside, drones were flown to help get a birds eye view of the fire.
“They were just wonderful hosts. They let us do what we need to do to function, and it was just great hospitality,” Koeller said.
Koeller said team members came from all over the country.
“We had people from Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Minnesota."
After two weeks of fighting the fire, the team moved out of the school and turned command over to Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Three.
Koeller said it's standard procedure to hand off the duties after two weeks. fter shadowing the outgoing team for a day, the new team is ready to get to work.
“We’re going to prep the primary lines and the indirect lines as we go into the next week or so, looking for continued opportunities to do indirect firing to bring down the fire to our containment lines that we have identified," said Lonnie Click, Incident Commander.
Half of the school was used for summer school and the other was used for the firefighters. Now that the crew has gone home, their side is getting ready to welcome students back.
“They were very respectful of our space and maybe left it even a little cleaner than when they moved in. They were very respectful, so our custodial staff will come in 5 a.m. and they will hit the ground running,” Reta Doland, Superintendent of the Oakridge School District said.