Oakridge holds 70th annual tree planting festival

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A weekend of festivities celebrating nature conservation and outdoor activities wrapped up Sunday.

Organizers and community members agreed, this year's Oakridge Westfir Tree Planting Festival was a success.

"I'm excited for another event next year," festival secretary Guenevere DeGioia said.

It was the first year festival president Vanessa Tharp organized the 70-year-old event. Over the course of the weekend, Tharp organized parades, coronations, and other activities in celebration of the town.

"It's just a great time where everybody comes back together, it was a big childhood tradition for me," Tharp said. “It's about honoring the traditional history of our past, focusing on the importance of planting trees and keeping our recreation areas clean and healthy and healthy.”

The festival closed out on May 7 with a golf tournament, tree plantings and a vendor’s alley where local businesses can sell and reach out to visitors. This was the second year vendor Nichole Bazzani was at the marketplace selling homemade desserts.

"We're here for the 70-year annual tree planting festival because it's a great way for the little community to get together and they have so many events that go on for the weekend and it's so much fun," Bazzani said.

The festival ended with a ceremonial tree planting taking place at the Circle Bar Golf Course. DeGioia helped plant seven saplings at the course.

"The trees that we planted here today are Willamette Valley Ponderosa Pine trees," she said.

The frequent watering of the golf course makes it the best place to plant saplings, she said, especially ahead of the dry summer season. There are hopes to repopulate areas in the burn zones of last year's Cedar Creek Fire.

"The tree planting event is to honor the history of Oakridge and the festival itself because it started as people going out and replanting old logging units,” DeGioia said. “Now we don't really do that aspect of it anymore so this is really more of a ceremonial event honoring that past."

With the final sapling planted, that signified the end of another successful festival and another year the tradition continues on into the future.

"The best thing I heard was people a little bit older and younger than me just saying, Vanessa, this was just like it was when I was a kid,” Tharp said. What a happy feeling and nostalgia and just a sense of pride in the community and what everyone's doing to make Oakridge a great place to be."