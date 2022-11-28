Oakridge man struck and killed by train

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is dead after being struck by a train the day after Thanksgiving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The LCSO said that on November 25, they heard that a man had been hit by a train on the railway along Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The LCSO said Oregon State Police trooper were first on the scene, and attempted lifesaving efforts including CPR to keep the man alive. However, the LCSO said the man, identified at Derek Lee Berling, 57, passed away from his injuries.
According to the LCSO, their investigation showed that Berling was running westbound along the tracks before being struck. The LCSO said Berling was wearing headphones, and didn’t hear the train horn even as it sounded multiple times. Train operators attempted an emergency stop, but were unable to avoid a collision, according to the LCSO.