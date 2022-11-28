 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Oakridge man struck and killed by train

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane County Sheriff's Office

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is dead after being struck by a train the day after Thanksgiving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The LCSO said that on November 25, they heard that a man had been hit by a train on the railway along Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The LCSO said Oregon State Police trooper were first on the scene, and attempted lifesaving efforts including CPR to keep the man alive. However, the LCSO said the man, identified at Derek Lee Berling, 57, passed away from his injuries.

According to the LCSO, their investigation showed that Berling was running westbound along the tracks before being struck. The LCSO said Berling was wearing headphones, and didn’t hear the train horn even as it sounded multiple times. Train operators attempted an emergency stop, but were unable to avoid a collision, according to the LCSO.

