Oakridge man struck and killed by train

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&