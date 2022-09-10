Oakridge mayor urges residents to 'pay attention to your media' regarding fire updates

OAKRDIGE, Ore. -- Mayor Chrissy Hollett was still in Oakridge alongside fire personnel as of Saturday. From there, she is sending a message to the community.
"What I want to convey to people is please pay attention to your media," Hollett said. "Pay attention to all the news channels. Get on all social media outlets you can. See if we can blast all of it, that's the best way we can pay attention to what's going on."
Hollett also urged people under Level Three (Go Now) evacuation notices to leave now if they have not already done so.
As of early Saturday afternoon, she said visibility was low in Oakridge and ashes continued to fall.
"Smoke is pretty thick," Hollett said. "Now that's literally across the street, lots of ash in the air, air quality is pretty poor."
For more updates from Hollett, Oakridge residents can follow her Facebook page.