 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Oakridge mayor urges residents to 'pay attention to your media' regarding fire updates

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakridge Mayor Chrissy Hollett.jpg

OAKRDIGE, Ore. -- Mayor Chrissy Hollett was still in Oakridge alongside fire personnel as of Saturday. From there, she is sending a message to the community.

"What I want to convey to people is please pay attention to your media," Hollett said. "Pay attention to all the news channels. Get on all social media outlets you can. See if we can blast all of it, that's the best way we can pay attention to what's going on."

Hollett also urged people under Level Three (Go Now) evacuation notices to leave now if they have not already done so.

As of early Saturday afternoon, she said visibility was low in Oakridge and ashes continued to fall.

"Smoke is pretty thick," Hollett said. "Now that's literally across the street, lots of ash in the air, air quality is pretty poor."

For more updates from Hollett, Oakridge residents can follow her Facebook page.

Recommended for you