Oakridge police warn of burglaries due to evacuations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Residents are returning to their homes as evacuation levels decrease in intensity, and Oakridge police are encouraging them to inspect their homes to make sure everything is still there.
On Friday, September 9, a Level Three (Go Now) evacuation order was issued for the cities of Oakridge and Westfir due to the danger of the encroaching Cedar Creek Fire. On Sunday, September 11, evacuation levels were downgraded to Level Two (Be Set) and on Tuesday, September 13 Westfir and parts of Oakridge saw a further decrease in evacuation levels.
Oakridge Police Department says during that time, they and some officers from Junction City were patrolling neighborhoods. According to Oakridge police, while strong evacuation orders were in place they responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries and two suspicious individuals prowling the streets. Police say these numbers don’t paint the full picture, as there are many residents who have not yet returned. Police urge returning residents to immediately report any thefts or burglaries they discover to the Oakridge Police Department.