Oakridge residents advised to boil water for drinking

OAKRIDGE, Ore. – After a brief loss of water pressure on Monday night, officials with the City of Oakridge are advising residents in the southeastern part of the community to boil their water before using it to get rid of any potential contamination.
Oakridge officials said part of the city’s water distribution system lost pressure at about 7 p.m. on August 14, possibly allowing harmful bacteria into the city’s water supply. Oakridge officials said the southeast area of the community, between Highway 58, Fish Hatchery Road, and Hills Street would have been affected by the loss in water pressure. Harmful bacteria may be present in the city’s water supply in the area.
Oakridge officials have issued a notice to all residents in the affected area to boil their water before using it. Residents should bring their water to a roiling boil for one full minute before allowing it to cool and storing it in a clean container with a cover. Oakridge officials say boiled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making ice, and cleaning dishes.
Oakridge officials said they are performing tests on the water supply to see when the water is safe to drink again. Officials said they will post updates on the city’s website and Facebook page.