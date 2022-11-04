Oakridge residents hope for good ski season following Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The town of Oakridge has been hit hard the last couple of years with the pandemic and fires.
Local businesses depend on ski and mountain biking seasons to sustain themselves, so Oakridge residents said the past few years have been especially tough. This summer, the Cedar Creek Fire cut mountain biking season short and suffocated tourism.
"The fire just expanded and took a very large portion of the forest," said Willamette Mountain Mercantile mechanic Kerri Vanden Berg. "It really took a big chunk of our summer season out. After you go through a summer like that, having colder weather gets you excited for an early snow season. We just took our cross country skis and snow shoes down from the loft."
With the smoke clearing out and fresh air coming in, Vanden Berg said she's seen more people come through and rent out bikes again.
"The businesses would love to see people come support us from other places," said Vanden Berg. "Come celebrate what Oakridge has to offer. We have awesome restaurants and we have an amazing pub. We're also happy to do bike work for anybody."
At Three-Legged Crane Pub, bartender Jessica Atkins said the business is adjusting their menu to attract tourists.
"We're trying to accommodate more of a 'stick-to-your-bones so you can ski all day' kind of menu," said Atkins. "We're very much a destination spot, so we have people who come off the mountains and need a warm soup and a cold beer, to balance them out after being in the cold."
Atkins said she's excited for the anticipated heavy snow pack and she's glad the fresh air has returned.
"The air quality went all the way up to 1200, which means everyone who lives here got really sick," said Atkins. "We've seen a couple of mountain bikers come back and ski season will probably be a really big deal because I guess we're supposed to have really good snow this year."
Nick Patel, the property caretaker at Oakridge Inn & Suites, said he's keeping his fingers crossed for ski season as well.
"The day I came in September of 2020, we started with the fires, then last year and this year there were fires," said Patel. "So it's been a rough three years. But we got good snow. We can enjoy the pack and everyone can enjoy the snow."