Oakridge residents prepare for potential evacuations caused by Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- People living in Oakridge are on edge as concern about increased fire danger the next few days grows.

A Level One (Be Ready) evacuation notice has been issued for the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir.

"A lot of people are really concerned," Brad Rogers, an Oakridge resident said.

Some residents, including Janet Hansen, remember being evacuated last year. Hansen said she's hoping it doesn't come down to that again, but just in case, she's preparing.

"I'm cleaning out the back of my car, getting my bags packed and getting ready to go, I think west," Hansen said.

People in Oakridge are looking out for their friends and family members.

"I'd have to get my mother out of here. She's 90 years old and I got to keep her safe," Rogers said.

The skies were fairly clear by Thursday afternoon, but meteorologists said they expect the air quality to worsen on Friday and into the weekend, potentially reaching a hazardous level.

"The smoke is going to get thicker and it's going to be going all the way to the Eugene, Springfield area and beyond," said Cedar Creek Fire Incident Commander Shawn Sheldon.

For more information about the fire, including the latest evacuation levels, officials are urging people to sign up for emergency notifications at oralert.gov.