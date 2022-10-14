Oakridge residents urged to seek respite from hazardous air quality

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- With the Cedar Creek Fire sending smoke and ash into the air across the state with no sign of slowing down, Lane County Public Health has offered to help residents of the hardest-hit areas closest to the fire.
As of October 14, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning about 123,500 acres of woodland to the northeast of Oakridge and Westfir, sending large amounts of smoke and fine particulate matter into the air. Fire officials say it is currently about 40% contained. Oregon officials such as the Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued a hazardous air quality warning for much of the state, with special focus on the areas nearest to the fire.
Lane County Public Health is urging Oakridge-area residents to seek shelter from hazardous air. In order to help residents find a place with decent air quality, LCPH says they have partnered with Oakridge Air and Willamalane Parks and Recreation to offer free all-access memberships to the Willamalane Park Swim Center, Bob Keefer Center, and Camp Putt. LCPH says these memberships will be valid through the month of November. According to LCPH, Oakridge-area residents need only visit the front desk of any Willamalane facility and provide proof of residency with an ID card, utility bill or similar document. More information and resources are available at Oakridge Air’s website.