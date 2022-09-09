Oakridge School District releases students early due to fire danger

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Oakridge School District officials have released students early and canceled all after school events due to a Level Two fire evacuation in the area.
The district dismissed students at 10:30 a.m. to return back to their homes in a usual manner. While all Pre-school and Kindergarten students were available to be picked up at Oakridge Elementary School.
The High Prairie area to the north of Oakridge has been placed under a Level Two evacuation notice. Anyone in the area should get ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. Heavy winds are expected to gust towards Oakridge later in the day, drastically increasing fire danger for the area.