OCCU Foundation commits funds to LCC scholarships

EUGENE, Ore. -- The OCCU Foundation is committing $30,000 of funds to scholarships for Lane Community College as part of a continuing partnership with the college.
The OCCU Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Oregon Community Credit Union, said five full-time students will get full-tuition scholarships in the 2023-24 academic year. Applications are open to Lane County residents of any major, and will be evaluated by OCCU employees.
“Access to education is important to OCCU Foundation,” said Heather Billings, OCCU Foundation board secretary and OCCU chief marketing officer. “We believe that when students are given the opportunity to grow academically and professionally, they’re more likely to make a positive impact in their communities, and partnering with LCC on these scholarships is one way to help create that opportunity.”
The OCCU Foundations said OCCU and LCC have enjoyed a partnership since 1990, with OCCU being a regular contributor to the college’s scholarship program since 1998. The foundation said OCCU and the OCCU Foundation have contributed a total of more than $388,000 to support students with scholarships and programming, including 37 full-tuition scholarships since 2010.