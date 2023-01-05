ODE releases new guidelines to support gender expansive students

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Education released their newest guidelines aimed at protecting and supporting gender expansive and LGBTQ+ students.
The document, titled "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" is an update to a similar document released in 2016.
“Gender expansive students are protected under federal and Oregon civil rights laws. School districts have a responsibility to provide a safe and affirming educational environment for all students, including gender expansive students,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. “Affirming and supportive educators, schools, families, friends, and communities are shown to increase academic success, feelings of belonging, and reduce negative mental health outcomes.”
The guidelines are required by law to keep students safe, though after hearing feedback from community members, ODE leaders drafted a plan to make the requirements clearer. Gill said making sure everyone feels protected remains the end goal.
“Our students who are gender expansive do experience higher rates of discrimination, harassment, bullying self-reported and that leads to them attending school less often, having less access to their education and feeling unsupported and unwelcomed by their school community,” Gill said.
Gill said the hope is the guidance will result in increased attendance, academic access and success.
The guidelines focus on a few different pillars.
One of those focus points is student identity and self-expression, meaning students should be addressed and catered to in the manner in which they identify.
They also require resources and protocols aimed at safety, which applies to providing protection against harassment and discrimination, while also making sure the learning areas are safe for the kids, regardless of how they identify.
