Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 23 to 28 ft at 16 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts up
to 50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

ODE releases new guidelines to support gender expansive students

  • Updated
  • 0

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Education released their newest guidelines aimed at protecting and supporting gender expansive and LGBTQ+ students. 

Students

The document, titled "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" is an update to a similar document released in 2016.

“Gender expansive students are protected under federal and Oregon civil rights laws. School districts have a responsibility to provide a safe and affirming educational environment for all students, including gender expansive students,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. “Affirming and supportive educators, schools, families, friends, and communities are shown to increase academic success, feelings of belonging, and reduce negative mental health outcomes.”

The guidelines are required by law to keep students safe, though after hearing feedback from community members, ODE leaders drafted a plan to make the requirements clearer. Gill said making sure everyone feels protected remains the end goal. 

“Our students who are gender expansive do experience higher rates of discrimination, harassment, bullying self-reported and that leads to them attending school less often, having less access to their education and feeling unsupported and unwelcomed by their school community,” Gill said.

Gill said the hope is the guidance will result in increased attendance, academic access and success. 

The guidelines focus on a few different pillars.

One of those focus points is student identity and self-expression, meaning students should be addressed and catered to in the manner in which they identify.

They also require resources and protocols aimed at safety, which applies to providing protection against harassment and discrimination, while also making sure the learning areas are safe for the kids, regardless of how they identify.

Click here to learn more.

 

