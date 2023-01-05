ODE releases new guidelines to support gender expansive students

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 23 to 28 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts up to 50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&