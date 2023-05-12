ODFW cautions coastal residents and visitors to be aware of bears this spring

SALEM, Ore. – State wildlife officials are offering reminders to Oregon coastal visitors and residents to be mindful of the presence of bears in search of food this spring, ODFW officials said.
Wildlife officials said that warmer spring weather will bring black bears out of winter hibernation in search of food. As a bear’s strongest sense is smell, the easiest way to ward off nosy beasts is to secure food as well as garbage and recycling, ODFW officials said.
State officials said taking out trash immediately before pick-up, instead of the night before, and washing out garbage cans with bleach can help reduce lingering odors of food that might attract bears.
ODFW also said pet food shouldn’t be left outdoors and bird feeders should be removed during active bear seasons, and barbecue grills should be cleaned and stored after use.
Bears will often return to areas where they’ve previously found food, state wildlife officials said. Wildlife biologists said that removing things that attract them to an area is the most effective way to ensure bears stay wild.
ODFW said never to feed or approach bears, feeding them intentionally or unintentionally will cause them to associate humans with food. Feeding bears is also against Oregon law, wildlife biologists said.
More information can be found online.