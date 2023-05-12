 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

ODFW cautions coastal residents and visitors to be aware of bears this spring

ODFW bear safety

SALEM, Ore. – State wildlife officials are offering reminders to Oregon coastal visitors and residents to be mindful of the presence of bears in search of food this spring, ODFW officials said.

Wildlife officials said that warmer spring weather will bring black bears out of winter hibernation in search of food. As a bear’s strongest sense is smell, the easiest way to ward off nosy beasts is to secure food as well as garbage and recycling, ODFW officials said.

State officials said taking out trash immediately before pick-up, instead of the night before, and washing out garbage cans with bleach can help reduce lingering odors of food that might attract bears.

ODFW also said pet food shouldn’t be left outdoors and bird feeders should be removed during active bear seasons, and barbecue grills should be cleaned and stored after use.

Bears will often return to areas where they’ve previously found food, state wildlife officials said. Wildlife biologists said that removing things that attract them to an area is the most effective way to ensure bears stay wild.

ODFW said never to feed or approach bears, feeding them intentionally or unintentionally will cause them to associate humans with food. Feeding bears is also against Oregon law, wildlife biologists said.

More information can be found online.

