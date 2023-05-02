ODFW, ODA say south coast crabbing closed due to raised biotoxin levels

WINCHESTER BAY, Ore. – State agriculture and wildlife officials announced on Monday that recreational crabbing has been closed along the south Oregon coast due to raised levels of a marine biotoxin, officials said.
ODA said crab harvesting is closed from Takenitch Creek, which is located 8 miles north of Winchester Bay in Douglas County, to Cape Blanco, which is located about 28 miles south of Bandon.
Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said that domoic acid levels have elevated above what they describe as the human health closure limit. Domoic acid is an ocean-borne toxin produced by algae, ODFW said.
ODFW’s website said that symptoms following exposure to domoic acid range from flu-like symptoms up to possible death. Symptoms usually appear between 24 and 48 hours after eating contaminated shellfish, according to the website.
ODA said the closure impacts all Dungeness and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, bays and estuaries, along with beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Crab and shellfish sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers, ODA officials said.
ODA checks for shellfish toxins twice a month as tides and weather conditions allow, officials said. Two consecutive tests showing the levels below the closure limit are required before reopening an area closed for biotoxins, ODFW officials said.
ODFW said commercial crabbers will be required to eviscerate crab landed since last Thursday in the Coos Bay harvest area and the areas from Winchester Bay south to Cape Blanco. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or other treatments, ODA officials said.
ODA officials said they recommend removing all viscera, internal organs and gills prior to cooking crab.
Crab harvesting is open from the Washington border to Takenitch Creek, and from Cape Blanco to the California border, according to ODA’s website.
More information can be found online. For more up-to-date information, contact the ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at 1-800-448-2474.