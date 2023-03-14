ODHS gets $4.1 million to support youth homelessness services

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) said it is inviting community organizations to apply for a portion of $4.1 million in grant funding now available for youth homelessness support services.
ODHS said qualifying organizations are those who provide services to youths experiencing homelessness. Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 7, and grant recipients will be announced Monday, April 17, ODHS said.
The grant funds dispersal will begin July 1, 2023, ODHS said.
Amounts rewarded will depend upon budget availability and proposals received and evaluated, ODHS said.
Service areas for these organizations include youth outreach and drop-in services, early and crisis intervention housing and transitional medium-term housing, ODHS said. Additional services that qualify include mental health and substance abuse support programs, ODHS said.
ODHS also said that culturally-specific programming is included in qualifying conditions for the funds. These may include entities that provide youth-specific services to such cultural communities that support immigrant, refugee, black, tribal, and LGBTQIA+ youths.
ODHS said its Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program coordinates planning across the state for youths 25 and under experiencing homelessness. The agency partners with other state agencies along with community organizations and impacted youth to support and fund youth homelessness programs.
ODHS said that organizations may apply online for a portion of the available funds.
More information on ODHS’s Youth Experiencing Homelessness program can be found on the state agency’s website.