ODHS issues alert for child missing from foster care

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Department of Human Services has issued a missing child alert for a seven-year-old girl last seen in Portland about six months ago, state officials said.
Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes was a child in foster care who was last seen on or around Nov. 29, 2022, ODHS Child Welfare Division officials said. She may be with her parents, Betty Villalobos Reyes and Andres Sebastian Francisco, and is believed to be in danger, ODHS said.
The family has numerous relatives in Oregon who have said they haven’t seen or spoken to the parents or child since October 2022, ODHS said. ODHS officials said the family also has several relatives in Mexico and may have relatives in Alabama or Tennessee.
Isabella is not currently enrolled in school, ODHS said.
Anyone that may have seen Isabelle or may have information on where she may be is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE(7233).