ODHS to repay SNAP recipients who were victims of card skimmers

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services will soon provide relief to SNAP recipients who had their benefit funds stolen by electronic theft such as card skimmers.
Electronic theft such as card skimming, card cloning and similar methods has caused headaches for many recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. ODHS said that thanks to the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, they will be able to replace SNAP benefits that were stolen on or after October 1, 2022.
ODHS said they will begin replacing stolen benefits on May 22, and recommend anyone who had their benefits stolen apply for relief immediately. People who had their benefits stolen between October 1, 2022, and May 22 have until June 21 to request replacement benefits. Those whose SNAP benefits are stolen after May 22 will have 30 days from when they discover the theft to request relief.
“We know that many individuals and families in Oregon rely on the food assistance they receive through their EBT cards to meet their basic needs and to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Claire Seguin, interim director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “We are glad to be able to replacement benefits that were stolen due to EBT card skimming fraud and we encourage people to take steps to protect their benefits.”
More information on how to apply for replacement benefits can be found at the ODHS website, or at a local ODHS office. Individuals can also call the Oregon Eligibility customer service center at 1-800-699-9075.