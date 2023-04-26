ODOT announces connector bridge closure near Cottage Grove starting May 1

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – State transportation officials announced on Wednesday that the bridge connecting Interstate 5 with Highway 99 east of Cottage Grove will close for 10 days beginning on May 1.
Oregon Department of Transportation said on April 26 that the closure is necessary to replace the bridge surface and pave the approaching road. ODOT officials said since the work is weather dependent, the schedule may change.
Other elements of the $3.25 million project include building access ramps on each of the bridge’s corners that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments, and installing new guardrails, ODOT said.
The eastbound lane will be closed for several months and westbound traffic has vehicle width restrictions, according to ODOT’s website.
ODOT has posted alternate routes and detours on a map posted online, and more details are listed on the project webpage.
Traffic updates can be tracked via www.TripCheck.com, ODOT officials said.