ODOT bridge inspection will temporarily close Old Highway 99 near Oakland on April 18

OAKLAND, Ore. – Douglas County Public Works officials will close Old Highway 99 North at the old Oakland Bridge next week to perform a routine bridge inspection, ODOT officials said.
The old Oakland Bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, for a routine inspection, transportation officials said. ODOT said northbound traffic will be detoured to Stearns Lane, while southbound traffic will be detoured to Green Valley Road.
The closures may impact traffic through the area and motorists should plan on delays, ODOT said.
Construction work on a replacement for a nearly century-old Douglas County bridge continues to make progress, according to state officials.
The Oakland Bridge, also known as the Calapooya Creek Bridge, was originally built in 1925, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said. State officials said the Oakland Bridge requires frequent repairs and has reached a point where replacement is necessary.
ODOT officials said the new bridge is being built just north of Oakland Bridge’s current site. The old bridge's single-lane deck and traffic signals on each end also contribute to traffic congestion, ODOT said.
ODOT said it is working with Douglas County on the replacement bridge, which will feature two lanes and wide shoulders.
The bridge is located on the old Highway 99 North on the northwest end of Oakland, and takes traffic over Calapooya Creek and the Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad, ODOT said.
Farline Bridge, Inc., of Stayton began construction of the new bridge in February 2022, state officials said. ODOT said they expect construction to be finished late in the summer of 2024.
The $22.6 million project also includes the replacement of the Conn Ford Bridge west of Roseburg, ODOT said.
Updates on the new Oakland Bridge project can be found online, or by calling the Douglas County Public Works Department at 541-440-4481.