ODOT emphasizes importance of safe driving through work zones

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said they encourage motorists to slow down and drive safely through construction zones in recognition of National Work Zone Awareness week.
The nationwide campaign, which began on Monday and continues through Friday, April 21, promotes safe driving awareness through work zones along roadways, ODOT officials said.
“We are very concerned about safety in work zones,” said Kris Strickler, ODOT’s director. “Our crews are experiencing more close calls than ever, and a close call is mere inches from becoming a crash.”
An ODOT Work Zone Safety Task Force has recorded near-miss incidents, transportation officials said. State officials said that ODOT employees or contractors with a smart phone and a QR code can record and anonymously report near-miss incidents.
ODOT officials said the task force received 133 reports of near-miss incidents during the program’s pilot reporting period of August to December 2022. The majority of these incidents involved a vehicle nearly hitting work crews or equipment or a driver steering around a flagger, state officials said.
These occurrences confirm an increase in drivers speeding or driving too close in work zones, ODOT said.
ODOT officials said that of 399 total crashes in 2020, 337 involved injuries, 19 incidents resulted in serious injuries and 6 incidents were fatal. Transportation officials also said that an average of six people were killed annually in work zones and another 26 were injured since 2016.
Drivers should pay attention to changing road conditions and also watch for reduced speed limits through work zones, transportation officials said. ODOT said the Tripcheck.com website also provides updated construction and work zone information travelers can check ahead of their travels.
Fines double in all work zones statewide whether or not workers or signs are present, ODOT officials said. Road crews promote visibility to motorists by wearing orange vests and mark work zones with traffic cones, flagging devices, mobile barriers and portable message signs, ODOT said.
State law requires drivers to either move over to the next available lane when flashing lights are seen ahead, ODOT officials said. Transportation officials said if this isn’t possible, then drivers must slow down to at least 5 miles per hour below the speed limit.
More information can be found online.