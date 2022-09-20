 Skip to main content
ODOT enters design phase of new bridge over Willamette River near Green Acres Road

River

EUGENE, Ore.  --- The Oregon Department of Transportation has officially entered the design phase for a new bridge that runs over the Willamette River.

Earlier this year, organizers ran into issues raising money to get the project started. Despite the fact they are still working to find the money to begin construction, they now have enough to dive deeper into the design phase.

According to Vidal Francis, ODOT’s Lane County Area Manager, this plan is divided into several phases. One of the first two phases includes a bridge leading from Green Acres Road, running parallel with the current Beltline bridge, which also runs over the Willamette River.

Before that though, there are some much needed repairs and upgrades on the Beltline bridge. Francis said they need to give their attention to that bridge in order to make the road safer for the thousands of drivers that travel it daily.

 “The safety side of it is huge, the operational side of it is huge. Our maintenance people are out there doing what they can as far as doing repairs and so forth,” he said. “That road was built back in the 1960's and for today's capacity it's just not quite there." 

Francis said they are likely years away from the completion of both bridge projects.

 

