ODOT facing challenges in maintaining Oregon's bridges

SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon has more than 2,700 bridges on its highways. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Bridge Condition Report, however, many of those bridges are reaching the end of their service lives and the department is hard-pressed to maintain them all.
ODOT officials said the department tries to balance the needs of Oregon’s major highway bridges with those of smaller bridges in the state, all of which are important to Oregon’s transportation system but are rarely noticed by the average traveler. ODOT says the state’s bridge needs will always outpace their resources, so they try to prioritize stretching the lifespan of existing bridges with preventative maintenance.
According to ODOT’s report, current infrastructure funding levels only pay for an average of three bridge replacements per year. This means that an Oregon bridge would need to stay in service for more than 900 years, according to ODOT. Bridges in Oregon typically have an expected service life of a maximum of 100 years.
ODOT said they only replaced one bridge in 2022. However, ODOT also said five of Oregon’s 27 major bridges are scheduled for rehabilitation in 2025-2027. These five projects are set to cost more than $230 million, about 25% of the funding available for all 2,771 state highway bridges, ODOT said.
ODOT said they were recently awarded funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but it was not enough to address the needs of Oregon’s aging infrastructure. ODOT said some of the funds are intended specifically for bridge repair. However, a federal requirement that the state spend 15% of the funding on bridges that aren’t on the Federal Aid System, such as small city- or county-owned bridges, hinders efforts to preserve major bridges in their current condition.