ODOT gives tips for safe driving during oncoming ice storm

SALEM, Ore. -- An ice storm is forecasted to reach large parts of Oregon starting Thursday night, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is recommending travelers do everything they can to finish traveling before the storm ices over roadways.
ODOT officials say ice usually hits briefly and in limited locations. However, this storm seems likely to have a broad impact across much of the state, meaning that if a main route is unsafe to take, alternate routes are also probably unsafe. Officials say ice is the most dangerous road condition to face, and say the best way to be safe is to stay inside.
If you must travel, ODOT has some tips on how to stay safe. Officials recommend using tripcheck.com to learn about road conditions before going. On the road, ODOT says to be careful of downed trees and power lines, increase your following distance, and accelerate and decelerate slowly. Officials say to be vigilant, as deicer and road salt are less effective at temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. ODOT also says to keep a lookout for their salt, deicer, and sand trucks, and be sure to give them lots of room on the road so they can help make the roads safe.