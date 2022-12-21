 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one tenth to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing late Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds and southeast winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

ODOT gives tips for safe driving during oncoming ice storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Ice

SALEM, Ore. -- An ice storm is forecasted to reach large parts of Oregon starting Thursday night, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is recommending travelers do everything they can to finish traveling before the storm ices over roadways.

ODOT officials say ice usually hits briefly and in limited locations. However, this storm seems likely to have a broad impact across much of the state, meaning that if a main route is unsafe to take, alternate routes are also probably unsafe. Officials say ice is the most dangerous road condition to face, and say the best way to be safe is to stay inside.

If you must travel, ODOT has some tips on how to stay safe. Officials recommend using tripcheck.com to learn about road conditions before going. On the road, ODOT says to be careful of downed trees and power lines, increase your following distance, and accelerate and decelerate slowly. Officials say to be vigilant, as deicer and road salt are less effective at temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. ODOT also says to keep a lookout for their salt, deicer, and sand trucks, and be sure to give them lots of room on the road so they can help make the roads safe.

