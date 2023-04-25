ODOT Interstate 5 construction project begins this week

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon transportation officials announced on Tuesday morning the start of Interstate 5road construction work between Goshen and Cottage Grove.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the $9.2 million project began on April 25, encompasses both north and southbound lanes between mileposts 174.9 and 185.5, and focuses on repairs to extend the pavement’s life.
Motorists can expect shoulder and lane closures, ramp detours and closures and delays up to 20 minutes, ODOT officials said.
State officials said that numerous cracks, potholes and overall signs of aging necessitated the maintenance repairs. These repairs will include patching, asphalt resurfacing, ramp repaving and joint work on bridges and bridge decks membranes, ODOT said.
Transportation officials remind motorists that the speed limit in work zones is reduced to 55 miles per hour. Work will be done nightly, Sunday through Thursday, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., ODOT officials said.
More details and updates on the project can be found online.