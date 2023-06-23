ODOT looking to resolve issues involving delays on Highway 126

LEABURG, Ore -- ODOT said construction on Highway 126 would only cause 20 minute delays for drivers. On Thursday, it turned into a two-hour nightmare.

On June 22, cars and trucks were backed up on HWY 126 as far the eye could see. It wasn't just drivers who were shocked. So were officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation, including public information officer David House.

House said, "We're really sorry for the hassle this caused people and the discomfort of being out there on the road. We don't know exactly why this happened."

Work on HWY 126 starts each day at 9 a.m. and was supposed to wrap up at 4pm House said to have an hours long delay for drivers is unusual and unacceptable. Why it happened hasn't been determined, but according to House it's important to keep in mind that it's tourist season and the old scenic McKenzie Highway, Highway 242, just opened on Monday, June 19. House adds the location of the project might have been another factor.

House said, "This particular location included three bridges in the span of three quarters of a mile. So that's quite a long work zone."

That covers an length of about 13 football fields. Construction crews were not out Friday, and the project will continue all summer and into the fall, no completion date has been set. Work will also be suspended the week of July 4. The project contractor is Riverbend Construction Incorporated of Eugene.

ODOT said they will keep working with them.

House said, "Our first impulse is to work with a contractor, and property owners and anyone else involved and make it work. Make things work and we've always had a lot of success with that. They are eager to make things work as well."

People in the Leaburg community weren't particular happy about the delay either. Barbara Emanuel and Tina Oyervides, work at Ike's Pizza. They had a front row seat to the delay on Thursday. According to them, the bad traffic was unusual for Leaburg.

Emanuel said, "It was very, very hot and you think about people who have medical issues or maybe need to go to the restroom or something and there was no way for them to get back or forth."

Emanuel had trouble getting into work to get her paycheck, and Oyervides had trouble leaving. They wondered why during the busiest time of the year construction crews were out on the road. According to them both lanes of traffic were closed. Many people called Ike's livid about the situation. In the future, Emanuel and Oyervides hope ODOT and the contractor change their construction methods.

In order to prevent this from happening again ODOT is looking at a few options. Some of those options include changing locations and they are considering holding off working in the day and switching to night construction. They will also continue working with Riverbend Construction, the group is experienced and has a history with ODOT. There is not set date for when this project on Highway 126 is scheduled to end. According to ODOT it's expected to last through the fall.