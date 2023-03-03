ODOT: Majority of state’s bridges in “fair” condition, but aging presents a concern

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- In going from point “A” to point “B,” bridges help travelers go over obstacles -- whether it is crossing over a road, or the waters of the Willamette River. But a new report from the state shows not all bridges are the same.

State engineers inspect bridges on a two-year cycle, according to Bert Hartman, the bridge program and standards engineer with the Oregon Department of Transportation. Drawing from inspection results and national standards, ODOT’s 2022 Bridge Condition Report assigns a condition rating to each of the state’s over 2,700 bridges -- either “good,” “fair” or “poor.”

Hartman said good bridges are almost free of any kinds of defects -- they hardly have any cracking, no exposed reinforcement and hardly any corrosion. Fair bridges have some defects, but they are still safe and serviceable. Poor bridges need more maintenance and replacements of elements -- but they are still safe, Hartman said.

"Poor does not imply any kind of a safety concern, because the whole inspection process is geared towards safety,” Hartman said. “We're not going to have a bridge in service if it's unsafe, regardless of the condition it is."

He said about 23% of the state’s bridges are in good condition, 75% are fair and the remaining 2% are in poor condition. The 510 bridges across Lane, Benton and Douglas counties mirror the statewide proportions, he said.

Corvallis’ Van Buren Bridge, first opened in 1913, is part of the 2% of the state’s poor bridges. It is the only bridge of that condition in all of Benton County.

According to ODOT, nearly 10,000 cars go across the one-lane bridge to go east on the Corvallis-Lebanon Highway. They said it is prone to congestion because it is narrow, has a low clearance and has been limited to carrying vehicles weighing under 12 tons. The century-old bridge is also seismically vulnerable, ODOT said.

Ryan Gates travels across the Van Buren bridge often. He said the region’s weather can take its toll on the structure.

“We got snow, hail, rain and sunshine in one day this week -- so, it does have some wear and tear on equipment,” he said.

Pedestrians cross the river with a wooden path separated from traffic. The pathway rumbles anytime a car drives by.

Gates was surprised to learn the bridge was over one hundred years old.

“I didn't know that. I mean, it looks old, but it definitely don't look that old,” he said.

Hartman said the bridge is currently programmed to be replaced in the near future – but bridge replacements aren’t a common sight.

He said ODOT only gets a certain amount of money and has to make tough choices on where to spend it. Projects in the Portland area and electrification are some of the interests that compete with bridge maintenance and replacement, he said, but his team will continue to advocate for more replacements.

“The Transportation Commission has to make some pretty hard choices of where they spend that money,” he said. “All we can do is just clearly articulate what we've got right now.”

Hartman said we can expect to see fair bridges move into the poor category in the next few decades as they age. Interstate-era structures being built all within a short time period, he said, means they are all going to be due for replacement around the same time period. He said he'd like to get out ahead of the curve and replace more bridges now and save the next generations from the headaches of large replacements projects all at once.

“Eventually if they're averaging 60-70 years old, in 30 or 40 years, those bridges are gonna come due for replacement,” he said. “That generation’s not going to have a choice of, ‘Well, I think we'll spend our money somewhere else,’ they're gonna have to have to replace bridges at a sustainable rate.”

Hartman likened bridge maintenance to having a car. You can spend a lot of money on fixing up a car with new parts, he said, but eventually it is better to replace the car entirely.

For now, ODOT will continue to inspect and maintain bridges to make sure they are safe, Hartman said. Though maintenance is not going to make a bridge last forever.

"Maintenance is going to stretch the life but eventually we need to make a good call and replace these bridges that should be replaced."