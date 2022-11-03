ODOT making improvements to south Corvallis roadway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing efforts to improve the visibility of pedestrians on Highway 99 south of the Willamette River.
Officials at ODOT say the department has long known Highway 99 in Corvallis to be a complicated area that can be unsafe for pedestrians. ODOT says they are currently working on improvements to the mid-block crossing near southeast Chapman Place. These improvements include a new light pole with a more efficient LED bulb and new advanced warning signs for the mid-block crossing.
ODOT says crews will be working during the day for the next few months, and to expect periodic lane closures on weekdays as well as construction noise and activity. According to ODOT officials, these improvements are the latest in a long series of changes meant to increase the overall safety of the area. The improvements include the initial installation of the mid-block crossing, lower speed limits, increased signage, and brighter lights along the road, among others.