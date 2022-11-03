 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds and winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday
night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late
evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales
return Friday evening and veer to northwest behind the front
Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

ODOT making improvements to south Corvallis roadway

  • Updated
ODOT

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing efforts to improve the visibility of pedestrians on Highway 99 south of the Willamette River.

Officials at ODOT say the department has long known Highway 99 in Corvallis to be a complicated area that can be unsafe for pedestrians. ODOT says they are currently working on improvements to the mid-block crossing near southeast Chapman Place. These improvements include a new light pole with a more efficient LED bulb and new advanced warning signs for the mid-block crossing.

ODOT says crews will be working during the day for the next few months, and to expect periodic lane closures on weekdays as well as construction noise and activity. According to ODOT officials, these improvements are the latest in a long series of changes meant to increase the overall safety of the area. The improvements include the initial installation of the mid-block crossing, lower speed limits, increased signage, and brighter lights along the road, among others.

