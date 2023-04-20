ODOT online open house details Van Buren Bridge construction project

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Transportation is currently hosting an online open house that details its plans to replace the aged Highway 34 Van Buren Bridge.

ODOT is preparing to build a new earthquake-ready bridge that will replace the existing structure, which is considered seismically vulnerable, according to the state’s website. The old bridge is considered a traffic bottleneck for motorists and commercial freight traffic due to its narrowness, low clearance and weight restriction of 12 tons, state officials said.

State transportation officials said the new bridge will be built in the existing location and feature two eastbound travel lanes, a bicycle lane and a protected bicycle and pedestrian path. Improvements to the Van Buren Avenue and NW First Street intersection will include a new traffic signal, state officials said.

ODOT said construction of the new bridge will take place over several years with an estimate completion date of 2026.

The first step of the project will be building temporary detour bridge that will include a six-foot-wide one-lane pedestrian path, ODOT said. Officials said this bridge won’t be weight restricted.

During this phase, the walking paths directly under the Van Buren Bridge on both sides will close until the project’s completed, ODOT said.

While ODOT said they expect minimal impacts to general traffic, motorists can expect an increase in construction traffic on the east side of the bridge from trucks entering and leaving the staging area. One eastbound lane across the river will be maintained, ODOT said.

Businesses in downtown Corvallis will remain open during construction, ODOT said. Transportation officials also said that bicycle and pedestrian access across and to the river will also be maintained.

Construction crews will be working six days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., ODOT said. State officials said some night construction may be scheduled for work deemed too impactful to daytime traffic.

Transportation officials said traffic on northwest First Street will be restricted to one lane once traffic is shifted onto the temporary detour bridge.

Complete details on the project can be found on ODOT’s website. Questions can be submitted here.