ODOT planning safety changes to Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to make some major additions to an intersection in Springfield in the name of safety.
According to ODOT, the intersection of Main Street, also known as Highway 126, and 54th Street in Springfield has been identified as having a higher-than-normal rate of severe or fatal crashes. ODOT plans to address this with a host of new features for the intersection, which should increase the safety of pedestrians and drivers through the area.
Among the changes the department plans to make are adding left turn lanes and corresponding traffic lights to 54th Street to allow vehicles to turn safely, as well as updating signal timing for pedestrians crossing the street. ODOT officials are also planning to install new poles for traffic lights instead of hanging them from wires, and improving lighting in general around the intersection for better visibility. For foot traffic, ODOT said they plan to replace the curbs with ADA-compliant curb ramps and repaint the crosswalks to line up with the new curbs, as well as move the nearby-bus stop to a safer position.
According to ODOT officials, the project is expected to cost about $1.5 million after design and construction, with construction slated to begin in 2024. An online open house is available on ODOT’s website for members of the public to learn more and provide feedback.