 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO NOON PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 12 to 14 ft at 10
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15
to 20 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
Planned Highway 126 widening area

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is about to begin construction on a widening of a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the plan.

ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast on which goods, services and freight that needs access to Interstate 5 frequently travels. However, ODOT also says the 7-mile stretch of the highway between Veneta and Eugene is a two-lane road with narrow shoulders and no bike lane. ODOT plans to widen the road to address safety concerns and smooth traffic flow.

As part of the project, ODOT commissioned studies on how the surrounding natural area at Fern Ridge Wildlife Area and Perkins Peninsula Park would be affected by the construction. ODOT is now asking for public comment and feedback on the project, especially with respect to nature impacts. ODOT asks that those with comments and feedback visit the project’s website to submit comments.

KEZI also wants to hear your thoughts on the roadway and its planned expansion. Please send an email to newsdesk@kezi.com and let us know your opinion on Highway 126!

Tags

Recommended for you