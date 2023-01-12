ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is about to begin construction on a widening of a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the plan.
ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast on which goods, services and freight that needs access to Interstate 5 frequently travels. However, ODOT also says the 7-mile stretch of the highway between Veneta and Eugene is a two-lane road with narrow shoulders and no bike lane. ODOT plans to widen the road to address safety concerns and smooth traffic flow.
As part of the project, ODOT commissioned studies on how the surrounding natural area at Fern Ridge Wildlife Area and Perkins Peninsula Park would be affected by the construction. ODOT is now asking for public comment and feedback on the project, especially with respect to nature impacts. ODOT asks that those with comments and feedback visit the project’s website to submit comments.
