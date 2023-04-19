ODOT preparing to launch EV charging site rebate program to improve access

SALEM, Ore. -- A new rebate program set to launch this summer will lower costs and improve access to electric vehicle charging stations, state transportation officials said.

Oregon Department of Transportation’s Community Charging Rebates program, set to launch in mid-to-late June, is specifically focused on those stations located at multifamily homes and near public parking areas.

Rebates will range from $4,250 to $5,500 per charging port or up to 75% of eligible project costs, transportation officials said.

ODOT officials said eligible businesses, public entities, tribes, and multifamily home complexes can apply for the rebates. Qualifying home complexes include apartments, condominiums, co-ops and townhouse buildings, ODOT said.

The first round of funding runs from June through August of 2023, with $1.7 million available for charging stations, state officials said. ODOT said four rounds of funding are expected through 2024.

“For many current and prospective EV drivers, reliable and accessible charging where they live, work and play is an important factor," said Suzanne Carlson, director of the ODOT Climate Office. "Our new rebate program will help close gaps in charging infrastructure and increase EV adoption rates.”

Nearly 80 percent of EVs are registered in areas where most residences are single-family homes, ODOT officials said. ODOT said this program is designed to provide EV owners living in multifamily homes with greater access to charging stations.

Level 1 charging is suited for plug-in hybrid EVs, e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric micromobility vehicles, ODOT said. Transportation officials said Level 2 charging is for charging-on-the-go in areas with publicly accessible, such as near grocery stores, restaurants and parks.

ODOT said disadvantaged and rural communities have difficulties in charging their EVs due to a lack of charging system infrastructure. While 32 percent of Oregonians live in rural areas, only 12 percent of EVs are registered in these rural areas, ODOT said.

More information can be found online.