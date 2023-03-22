ODOT puts commercial truck weight limits in place on Harrisburg bridge

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials announced on Wednesday that commercial truck weight limits for the Harrisburg Bridge between Albany and Junction City on Highway 99 East are in place.
Seven-axle trucks are restricted to 36 tons, while three-axle emergency vehicles are limited to 33 tons, transportation officials said. ODOT said it used updated Federal Highway Administration guidelines to determine the new weight limits after a February inspection.
Oregon transportation officials said single-axle trucks are restricted to 20,000 pounds, tandem axle trucks are restricted to 34,000 pounds and maximum gross vehicle weight is limited to 105,000 pounds.
ODOT officials said that they last put restricted weight limits on the bridge in December 2021. Detours are in place for vehicles exceeding the weight limits, transportation officials said.
ODOT said that northbound traffic will be redirected to Highway 99 West to Corvallis and east on Highway 34, while southbound travelers are rerouted to Territorial Road and Diamond Hill Road to Interstate 5.
Originally built in 1925, ODOT said it replaced steel bracing and repainted the bridge in 2021.