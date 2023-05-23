ODOT recommends planning ahead for safe and enjoyable summer travels

SALEM, Ore. – State transportation officials say that a bit of prior planning can help ensure safe and enjoyable summer travels, which for many will begin this coming Memorial Day weekend.
Oregon Department of Transportation said that travelers can expect heavier traffic than usual this coming holiday weekend. Those who don’t relish fighting traffic might consider other options, like public transportation, buses, or trains, ODOT said.
Transportation officials said that construction work underway will have an impact on traffic in several parts of the state. Highway 242, also known as the McKenzie Highway, is still closed with a tentative opening date of late June, ODOT said. The agency also noted Highway 58 has several work zones around Oakridge.
Transportation officials said that an auxiliary lane safety project on Highway 217 in Portland may cause minor delays, though work will be scaled back for the holiday weekend. Delays on Highway 20 on the north end of Bend can be expected due to four new roundabouts under construction, ODOT said.
Finally, state officials said speed has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on a 15-mile stretch of Highway 26 between Mount Hood and Warm Springs with poor pavement conditions.
Construction updates can be tracked on ODOT’s Tripcheck website, and other summer travel tips and resources can also be found online.