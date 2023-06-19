ODOT reopens McKenzie Pass following winter closure

BEND, Ore. – State transportation officials announced on Monday that the McKenzie Pass, also known as Highway 242, has reopened to travelers.
The highway closed for the winter season in November 2022, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. ODOT said the winding road is a popular destination for cyclists and pedestrians, and vehicles longer than 35 feet are prohibited from using the highway.
Built in the 1870s as a wagon toll road, it became a seasonal scenic highway in 1962 with the completion of Highway 126, ODOT said. State officials said that the highway’s twisting terrain and peak elevation of 5,325 feet made the highway too difficult to maintain and keep clear for much of the calendar year.
ODOT crews have to clear fallen trees from the winter months as well as rocks and debris from the roadway following the spring snow melts, state officials said. Pavement surfaces are also patched as needed, ODOT said.