ODOT says to watch out for winter conditions over the weekend

SALEM, Ore. – With frigid temperatures and regular precipitation across the state, the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning travelers to watch out for dangerous driving conditions until things start to warm up.
ODOT says snow and ice are persisting on many roads due to low temperatures and frequent precipitation. Many roads, especially those along the coast, will be closed or partially blocked by downed trees and branches, according to ODOT. The department also said conditions are worse at higher elevations, and the Cascades can expect dangerously low wind chill temperatures over the February 25-26 weekend. Interstate 5 between Ashland and the Oregon-California state line is closed due to severe weather conditions in northern California.
ODOT said their crews will be on roads through the weekend to remove disabled vehicles, plow snow, and treat the roads. However, ODOT also said their crews are stretched thin dealing with all the roads in Oregon.
ODOT recommended avoiding travel if possible, but it has several tips for those who absolutely must go out in wintry conditions. ODOT recommends checking tripcheck.com for road closures or delays on your route, as well as sticking to major interstates or highways if possible. ODOT said to pack water, snacks, medication, warm clothing and other essentials in case you get stranded, and to pack tire chains for frosty roads. Above all, ODOT advised caution while driving; slow down to give other travelers space, and move over for people and vehicles on the shoulder of the road.