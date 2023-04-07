ODOT to continue safety improvements on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is getting ready to make even more improvements to Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany that they say will make travel on the roadway safer.
According to ODOT, their first phase of construction on Highway 20 involved making safety improvements between Garland Nursery and Bowers Slough. ODOT said those improvements included installing new lanes, adding stripes and signs, and adding rumble strips on the shoulder and center line. ODOT said this stretch of Highway 20 sees frequent crashes from cars turning onto the highway, and the improvements they made should limit that.
On April 10, ODOT’s second phase of construction should begin. ODOT said work on this phase has already begun, with crews clearing out vegetation and relocating utilities between Conifer Boulevard and Merloy Avenue to improve visibility. Next up, ODOT said it’s going to add a center two-way left turn lane and replace the sidewalk between Conifer Boulevard and northeast Pilkington Avenue with a multiuse path. Work on the highway is expected to go through October 2023.
While ODOT has been working on Highway 20 since December 2021, they redoubled their efforts after a pair of deadly crashes on the road in December 2022.