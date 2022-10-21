 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM PDT SUNDAY...


* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 10 to 13 ft at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

ODOT warns of slick roads as rain, cold temperatures approach

  • Updated
  • 0
Slick roads in Oregon
Courtesy: ODOT

SALEM, Ore. -- As an unseasonable period of warm and dry weather comes to an abrupt end, the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning motorists that rains will make dry roads slicker than usual.

According to ODOT, rain, fog and wildfire smoke will lead to hazardous driving conditions in the fall. ODOT said that snow levels would also be dropping in the Cascades, meaning drivers might also have to deal with snow in mountain passes. ODOT says rainfall will bring oil and grease to the surface of roadways, making roads slick and dangerous especially with autumn leaves.

ODOT recommends drivers drive more slowly in dangerous conditions, turn on headlights, keep a safe distance between vehicles, and to check windshield wipers, brakes and tires. Officials also said that rainy conditions are especially hazardous to bicyclists, whose mode of transportation can also suffer decreased braking efficiency and can be seriously hurt by skidding cars.

ODOT’s warning comes just days after foggy and smoky conditions contributed to a massive pileup on Interstate 5 that killed one person blocked the roadway for most of the day on October 19.

Tags

Recommended for you