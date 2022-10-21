ODOT warns of slick roads as rain, cold temperatures approach

SALEM, Ore. -- As an unseasonable period of warm and dry weather comes to an abrupt end, the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning motorists that rains will make dry roads slicker than usual.

According to ODOT, rain, fog and wildfire smoke will lead to hazardous driving conditions in the fall. ODOT said that snow levels would also be dropping in the Cascades, meaning drivers might also have to deal with snow in mountain passes. ODOT says rainfall will bring oil and grease to the surface of roadways, making roads slick and dangerous especially with autumn leaves.

ODOT recommends drivers drive more slowly in dangerous conditions, turn on headlights, keep a safe distance between vehicles, and to check windshield wipers, brakes and tires. Officials also said that rainy conditions are especially hazardous to bicyclists, whose mode of transportation can also suffer decreased braking efficiency and can be seriously hurt by skidding cars.

ODOT’s warning comes just days after foggy and smoky conditions contributed to a massive pileup on Interstate 5 that killed one person blocked the roadway for most of the day on October 19.